Looking for the best Prime Day iPad deals? You’ve come to the right place. Throughout Amazon’s 48-hour event, we’re expecting to see notable price drops on Apple’s entire current and previous generation iPad lineup. Amazon will be price matching many offers at other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Target, making this a great time to upgrade to a new tablet from Apple. Hit the jump for all of the best Prime Day iPad deals.

Best Prime Day iPad deals

Amazon’s Apple storefront is sure to have all of the best Prime Day iPad deals, as the online giant looks to aggressively price match (or beat) various other retailers over the next few days. We’re expecting to see new all-time lows on the latest iPad Pros and iPad Air, along with notable drops on iPad mini and 9.7-inch iPad. Make sure to follow 9to5Toys on Twitter so you don’t miss any of the best Prime Day iPad deals throughout this week.

iPad Pro

Amazon is currently offering up to $250 off Apple’s 2018 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. We’ve seen this discount fairly consistently over the last two months. Expect another retailer to push this number higher as Prime Day rolls on this week, delivering new all-time lows. You can expect to find the best prices on Apple’s flagship iPads on the larger capacities and high-end configurations.

11-inch iPad Pro:

12-inch iPad Pro:

Best Buy is also taking an extra $50 off for students, but these deals primarily match Amazon’s already discounted prices.

As usual, B&H is setting the pace on previous generation iPad Pro discounts. You can find up to $480 off 12.9-inch models with the chance for tax savings in select states. B&H may bump up the discount on Monday, but this is likely your only shot at a previous generation model for Prime Day, as most retailers are out of stock.

Amazon has surprised with a notable Prime Day sale on previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro models. Deals start at $629 on both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations. Check out all of our top picks right here.

iPad Air

Apple’s new iPad Air highlights the best Prime Day iPad deals with up to $40 off various models at Amazon and B&H. This has been a fairly standard discount over the last few weeks and we may see it pushed even higher as the week goes on. Here’s a look at pricing:

9.7-inch iPad

While the iPad Air offers some of the latest tech from Apple, the previous generation 9.7-inch iPad still delivers some pretty solid value. We praised it in our hands-on review as a budget-friendly option that’s capable of delivering a great iPad experience. It’s certainly one of the best Prime Day iPad deals out there.

iPad mini

iPad mini discounts have been tough to come by outside of a few random Rakuten sales. Amazon is currently taking $15 off various models. We expect to see more price drops throughout Prime Day, but right now that is your best bet from a trusted retailer.

Make sure to pick up an Apple Pencil if you’re opting for one of the best Prime Day iPad deals above. The first generation is compatible with older iPad Pros, while the second generation model works with most of the latest iPads.

