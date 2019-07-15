Find up to 30% off popular Calvin Klein underwear and apparel at Amazon

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering Calvin Klein clothing and underwear at up to 30% off. Prices are for Prime members only and free shipping applies on all orders. For men, the 3-Pack Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs for $20. For comparison, these briefs are regularly priced at $30. This style is perfect for everyday wear and their breathable design was made for comfort. With over 2,000 reviews, these briefs are rated 4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find more of our top picks.

If you have an event this summer the Women’s Petite Sleeveless Fit and Flare Dress is an elegant option. It’s on sale from $73 and regularly is priced at $134. It features a high-neckline and flattering fit. This dress would also look wonderful paired with a blazer over it.

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs features:

  • Cotton boxer briefs multipack, classic fit with updated elastic for extra comfortable leg openings and a soft, breathable, durable cotton blend waistband with iconic Calvin Klein logo. 3-pack.
  • Extended leg length. Close fit for a body-defining silhouette.
  • Cotton underwear boxer briefs multipack featuring elastic Calvin Klein logo waistband and functional fly
