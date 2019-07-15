Champion, Spalding, PGA Tour and more from just $7 at Amazon

- Jul. 15th 2019 3:34 pm ET

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on select activewear from Champion, Spalding, and more. Take your golf game up a notch with the PGA Tour Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt from $7 Prime shipped. Regularly $22, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This shirt features sweat-wicking properties and stretch for a comfortable fit. It’s also available in an array of styles and rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals from this sale.

