Champion, Spalding, PGA Tour and more from just $7 at Amazon

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on select activewear from Champion, Spalding, and more. Take your golf game up a notch with the PGA Tour Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt from $7 Prime shipped. Regularly $22, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This shirt features sweat-wicking properties and stretch for a comfortable fit. It’s also available in an array of styles and rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals from this sale.
The most notable deals for men include:
- O’Neill 22-Inch Classic Shorts $25 (Orig. $40)
- PGA Tour Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt $7 (Orig. $22)
- PGA Tour Double Pleat Shorts $19 (Orig. $55)
- Jockey Basic Fleece Joggers $15 (Orig. $22)
- Champion Powerblend Crewneck Sweatshirt $14 (Orig. $23)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Soffe Muscle Knotted Top $13 (Orig. $18)
- Danskin Signature Wide Waist Leggings $17 (Orig. $24)
- Reebok Bold Tights $32 (Orig. $45)
- PGA Tour Airflux Skort $24 (Orig. $36)
- Danskin Long-Sleeve Wrap Top $21 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!