Upgrade to a standing desk and save 30% in FlexiSpot’s Prime Day sale + more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is taking 30% off a batch of sit, stand and move desk solutions from FlexiSpot starting at $115 shipped for Prime members. One standout in this sale is the FlexiSpot M3B Standing Desk Converter for $208.60. Good for a $91 discount from the going rate, today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked and the first time it has sold for under $299. This converter turns any workstation into a standing desk. It adjusts between 12 different heights and has room for up to two 27-inch displays and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 240 shoppers. Head below for additional deals.
Other notable FlexiSpot deals include:
- Overhead Storage Rack: $126 (Reg. $180)
- Exercise Bike Desk: $280 (Reg. $400)
- Electric Height Adjustable Desk: $266 (Reg. $380)
- and even more!….
FlexiSpot M3B Standing Desk Converter features:
- More Spacious Desktop Space: its generous 47”width allows to support two screens up to 27”
- Our single-handle design makes it super easy to safely adjust the height of the desk. You never need to use two hands or extra force like with some other brands.
- Our space-saving workstation rises and folds vertically, within its own footprint. There’s no need to make the spatial accommodations that may be required with comparable products.
