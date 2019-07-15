The Jamstik+ Smart Guitar for iOS/Mac now $50+ off for Prime Day 2019

- Jul. 15th 2019 10:48 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $250+ $199
0

As part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Zivix Jamstik+ Smart Guitar for $199.20 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that is only available for another 3 hours+, so be sure to jump on it while you can if you’re interested. Hit the “View Offer” button on the listing page to see the price. Regularly up to $280, it fetches $250 at Best Buy and direct from Zivix these days. Today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This Bluetooth guitar connects to your phone, tablet or computer and is compatible with all your favorite music apps as a MIDI controller. In other words, you can use it to play just about any virtual instrument on your computer or iOS device.

Zivix Jamstik+ Smart Guitar:

  • The jamstik+ connects via Bluetooth 4.0 to your phone, tablet or computer so you can play guitar with any of the 100’s of compatible MIDI apps available
  • Smart Fretboard Gives You Instant Feedback
  • Play Chords in Minutes with Simple Interactive Tutorials and Games
  • MIDI Compatible for Music Production & Composition
  • Real Strings and Frets on a Truly Portable Form-Factor

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $250+ $199

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
Jamstik

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard