The Jamstik+ Smart Guitar for iOS/Mac now $50+ off for Prime Day 2019

As part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Zivix Jamstik+ Smart Guitar for $199.20 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that is only available for another 3 hours+, so be sure to jump on it while you can if you’re interested. Hit the “View Offer” button on the listing page to see the price. Regularly up to $280, it fetches $250 at Best Buy and direct from Zivix these days. Today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

This Bluetooth guitar connects to your phone, tablet or computer and is compatible with all your favorite music apps as a MIDI controller. In other words, you can use it to play just about any virtual instrument on your computer or iOS device.

Zivix Jamstik+ Smart Guitar:

The jamstik+ connects via Bluetooth 4.0 to your phone, tablet or computer so you can play guitar with any of the 100’s of compatible MIDI apps available

Smart Fretboard Gives You Instant Feedback

Play Chords in Minutes with Simple Interactive Tutorials and Games

MIDI Compatible for Music Production & Composition

Real Strings and Frets on a Truly Portable Form-Factor

