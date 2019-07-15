The Jamstik+ Smart Guitar for iOS/Mac now $50+ off for Prime Day 2019

As part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Zivix Jamstik+ Smart Guitar for $199.20 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that is only available for another 3 hours+, so be sure to jump on it while you can if you’re interested. Hit the “View Offer” button on the listing page to see the price. Regularly up to $280, it fetches $250 at Best Buy and direct from Zivix these days. Today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.
This Bluetooth guitar connects to your phone, tablet or computer and is compatible with all your favorite music apps as a MIDI controller. In other words, you can use it to play just about any virtual instrument on your computer or iOS device.
Zivix Jamstik+ Smart Guitar:
- The jamstik+ connects via Bluetooth 4.0 to your phone, tablet or computer so you can play guitar with any of the 100’s of compatible MIDI apps available
- Smart Fretboard Gives You Instant Feedback
- Play Chords in Minutes with Simple Interactive Tutorials and Games
- MIDI Compatible for Music Production & Composition
- Real Strings and Frets on a Truly Portable Form-Factor
