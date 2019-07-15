Upgrade your mattress with a Linenspa 3-inch Memory Foam Topper at 30% off

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon cuts 30% off its selection of Linenspa 3-inch Mattress Toppers. Prices are for Prime members only and free shipping applies on all items. Notable is the Queen-Size Topper at $62.99. Regularly $90, this is the first significant price drop that we’ve tracked. Be lulled to sleep with three inches of memory foam that conforms to the shape of your body. If you don’t want to put forth the big bucks for a memory foam mattress, this is a cost-effective solution. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands. Head below for more sizes on sale.

Linenspa 3-inch Mattress Toppers on sale:

Linenspa 3-inch Mattress Topper:

Three inches of ultra-plush memory foam that conforms to your curves and hugs you to sleep

Infused with temperature regulating gel beads that capture and dissipate heat to help prevent overheating

Comfortable memory foam distributes weight evenly to align the spine and alleviate pressure points

A comfortable and affordable way to rejuvenate an old mattress, soften a hard mattress, and prolong mattress life; backed by a 3-year warranty

