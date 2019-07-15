Osmo Genius Kits for iPad get the Prime Day treatment from $13

Amazon’s big Prime Day event is delivering 1-day deals on Osmo Genius Kits and more for iPad. Deals start at $13.29 shipped and are available exclusively to Prime members. Headlining is the Osmo Genius Kit for iPad at $55.85. That’s down from the original $100 price tag and regular $75 going rate. The Osmo Genius Kit allows you to transform your iPad into a STEM-focused learning center, turning “core subjects, like math (numbers) and spelling (words), into fearless fun.” Compatible with most iPads, see the full list just below. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Jump into the rest of today’s sale at Amazon for more kits starting at just $13.
Osmo Genius Kit features:
- Five award-winning games that transform your iPad into a hands-on learning tool
- Turns core subjects, like math (numbers) and spelling (words), into fearless fun
- Encourages visual thinking (Tangram), problem solving (Newton), and creative drawing skills (masterpiece)
- Designed to adjust to kids aged 5-12 skill level. Toy-of-the-year-2015|time-best-inventions-of-2014
- Genius kit comes with the Osmo iPad base (stand & reflector), game playing pieces (including upper and lower case words tiles) and stackable storage containers. Requires iPad to play.
- Important: an iPad (iPad not included) is required to play. Compatible with iPad 2-6, iPad mini 1-4, iPad air 1-2, iPad pro 9.7 & 10.5 inch.
