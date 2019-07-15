Build the ultimate streaming setup with Prime Day’s up to 50% off sale from $20

- Jul. 15th 2019 1:03 pm ET

From $20
As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is discounting a selection of PC streaming hardware by up to 50% off. Deals start at $20 shipped and are exclusively available for Prime members. Most notably, we’re seeing the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $59.99. Normally selling for $100, that saves you $40, is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Rocking six programmable LCD keys, Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini is a must for any workflow that can benefit from easy-to-access macro buttons. All of its features make it a great option for Twitch streamers, video creators and professionals alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 660 customers. Shop other top picks down below.

Other notable PC streaming deals include:

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

  • 6 LCD keys: tap to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and much more; Unlimited control: turn keys into folders to access unlimited actions
  • Multi Actions: launch multiple actions simultaneously or sequentially – with one tap
  • Fully customizable: personalize keys with custom icons and animated gifs or choose from hundreds of pre-selected

From $20

