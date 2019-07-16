Furnish your home w/ 30% off chairs, rugs, end tables, more from $28 at Amazon

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon takes 30% off a selection of its in-house furniture with deals starting at $28 shipped for Prime members. Amongst all of the discounts, most notably there’s the AmazonBasics Modern Adjustable Desk Task Chair for $48.99. Normally selling for $70, today’s offer is one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, saves you $21 and marks a new all-time low. This desk chair brings a contemporary look to your workstation with faux leather upholstery and a chrome trim. It’s a perfect option for your dorm room, as well as other compact spaces. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.
Other notable deals include:
- Rivet Hairpin Side End Table: $56 (Reg. $83)
- Rivet Meeks Storage Basket Side Table: $69 (Reg $99)
- Rivet Whidbey Mid-Century Dining Chair: $132 (Reg. $190)
- Stone & Beam Newport 3-Drawer Dresser: $367 (Reg. $524)
- Rivet Ventura Office Desk: $426 (Reg. $609)
- and much more…
AmazonBasics Modern Adjustable Desk Chair features:
- Office or desk task chair with ribbed backrest and seat
- Durable faux leather upholstery with chrome trim
- Sturdy five-point aluminum chrome base
- Hooded caster wheels and swivel capability for smooth 360 degree mobility
- One-touch pneumatic height adjustment lever
