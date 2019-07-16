Prime Day takes 35% off First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke/CO Detector at $141, more

- Jul. 16th 2019 8:34 am ET

$216 $141
$216 $141
0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon offers the First Alert OneLink Safe & Sound HomeKit Smoke and CO Alarm for $140.74 shipped for Prime members. Normally selling for $216, that’s good for a 35% discount and is a new all-time low. First Alert’s OneLink Alarm monitors smoke and carbon monoxide, sending alerts to your iPhone via HomeKit. It also features a built-in AirPlay 2 and Alexa speaker. With over 225 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from 57%. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable First Alert deals:

First Alert OneLink HomeKit Alarm features:

  • First Alert introduces Onelink Safe & Sound, an Alexa-enabled, Apple HomeKit-compatible hardwired photoelectric smoke and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarm, featuring a state-of-the-art, omni-directional speaker backed by First Alert’s unparalleled reliability and equipped with the power of Alexa
  • Get remote notifications of an emergency in your home for 24/7 safety, plus track carbon monoxide levels, customize nightlights, and more, using First Alert’s Onelink Home app
  • Track battery levels in the app and optimize safety by knowing when it’s time to replace them. AirPlay 2 enables a wireless multi-room audio system, creating an easy way to stream music anywhere in the home to different iOS and other AirPlay 2 compatible devices

