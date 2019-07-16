You can pick up Google Chromecast for $25 at eBay right now (Save 30%)

Proximity Store (99.3% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Google Chromecast (2018) for $24.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever tried to search YouTube, Netflix, or any other streaming service using a remote, you know just how long it takes. With Chromecast you can say goodbye to that by simply pulling up what you want to watch from your smartphone, then casting it to the TV. In many ways it reduces friction from the browsing experience, allowing you to spend more time watching instead of typing on a remote. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If space is a bit cramped behind your TV, consider grabbing an AmazonBasics HDMI Extension Cable for $6. It’ll provide 3 feet of slack, giving your new Chromecast plenty of room to breathe. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

Google Chromecast (2018) features:

All together now: Watch movies, shows, live TV, YouTube, and photos streaming on your TV from all your family’s devices

Stream from your phone to your TV. Just like that. Plug Chromecast into the HDMI port on your TV and to power and stream your favorite entertainment right from your phone with just a tap. Watch shows, listen to playlists, and more.

Works with streaming apps you know and love. Enjoy TV shows, movies, videos, songs, games, sports and more from over 2000 apps like Netflix, YouTube, YouTube TV, and HBO NOW.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!