Get a $50 Amazon gift card with 12-mo. Microsoft Office 365 purchase for $100

- Jul. 16th 2019 3:31 am ET

$100
0

Amazon is currently offering a 12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Home for $99.99. Better yet, you’ll receive a $50 Amazon gift card with purchase. That effectively saves you 50% from the regular going rate and is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date. A subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Home delivers access to “premium versions” of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote and Outlook for six people. That also includes 1TB worth of OneDrive cloud storage per person. With the school year upon us, this is a great way to get ready for those papers, presentations, and whatever other academia is on the horizon next month. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Microsoft Office 365 Home features:

  • 12-month subscription for one person (choose Office 365 Home for 2 or more people)
  • For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)
  • 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person
  • Ransomware detection and file recovery
  • Securely sync and share
  • Collaborate on documents with others online
  • Tech support via chat or phone with Microsoft experts
Hyper Prime deals

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$100

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Prime Day 2019

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp