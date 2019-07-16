Get a $50 Amazon gift card with 12-mo. Microsoft Office 365 purchase for $100

Amazon is currently offering a 12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Home for $99.99. Better yet, you’ll receive a $50 Amazon gift card with purchase. That effectively saves you 50% from the regular going rate and is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date. A subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Home delivers access to “premium versions” of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote and Outlook for six people. That also includes 1TB worth of OneDrive cloud storage per person. With the school year upon us, this is a great way to get ready for those papers, presentations, and whatever other academia is on the horizon next month. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Microsoft Office 365 Home features:

12-month subscription for one person (choose Office 365 Home for 2 or more people)

For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)

1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person

Ransomware detection and file recovery

Securely sync and share

Collaborate on documents with others online

Tech support via chat or phone with Microsoft experts

