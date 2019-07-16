PowerA Switch Messenger Bag now from $21 shipped for Prime Day (Reg. $35)

- Jul. 16th 2019 8:47 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $35 From $21
0

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch in various styles from $21 shipped. This deal is for Prime members and it is a Lightning deal, so jump in before it sells out. Regularly up to $35, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the Mario Bros. style and very close to it on the other options. Features include a bonus slim case, fitted compartments, a zippered back pocket, padded shoulder strap and more than enough room for cables and some games. Rated 4+ stars from over 470 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Go level up your Smash Bros. skills with PowerA’s $37 GameCube Controller (26% off) while you’re at it. Then head over to our massive Prime Day games roundup for your last shot at some of the best deals of the summer.

PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag:

  • Stores the complete Nintendo Switch system for Easy portability
  • Bonus Slim case to protect and carry the Console in handheld mode
  • Fitted compartments plus zippered back pocket to keep all components secure
  • Adjustable padded shoulder strap and rubberized handle for added comfort
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch
AXIS Gear motorize your blinds

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $35 From $21

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Prime Day 2019 PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard