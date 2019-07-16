Walabot’s In-Wall Imager lets you see studs + more for $57 (Reg. $75)

For Prime Day, Amazon is offering the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android at $57.18 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. This is down from its $75 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically outside of a drop to $55. If you’ve got a construction project coming up, this is a must. It works with your Android smartphone to show you what’s in your walls. From electrical to plumbing, make sure you’re not cutting anywhere you shouldn’t. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your new In-Wall Imager safe with this hard case for $13 Prime shipped. It holds your Walabot, cables, and all assorted accessories making sure everything stays in one easy-to-access place when you need it.

Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager features:

Detects wood & metal studs, PVC & metal pipes, electric cables and wires inside walls

Uses cutting-edge radar technology to see inside drywall & concrete walls (currently doesn’t support lath and plasters walls)

Scans up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) deep into your walls

Uses 3 different in-wall sensing modes – Panoramic, Images and Expert for advanced wall detection

Map large wall areas and save the images for later analysis of what’s inside your walls

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!