Blendtec’s 575 Blender with an 8-year warranty now over $100 off: $200 shipped

Frisco Trading Company (99.3% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $199.95 shipped. Originally up to $480 or so, it sells for closer to $300 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. If you’re looking to take your kitchen game up a notch, you’ll want to take a closer look here. Along with the impressive 8-year warranty, this model provides commercial-grade blending with speed adjustments, one-touch timed cycles, an LCD timer, the FourSide jar marked with measurements and a 3.0 peak horsepower motor that can crush just about anything throw at it. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t need a hardcore chef-worthy blender like the Blendtec, consider a more personalized option for a fraction of the price. The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender has all your basic blending needs covered including smoothies for just $30 shipped. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for more.

Blendtec Classic 575 Blender:

Get restaurant quality drinks using a simple touch with the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender with 2 Quart FourSide Jar. This ultimate all-in-one appliance has superior versatility to help you make smoothies, cocktails, salsas, hot soups, and so much more! The power of a 3.0 peak horsepower motor is controlled from the easy-clean touch-pad interface. Choose from pre-programmed cycles for simplicity, or fully customize your blend using the incremental speed controls and pulse option.

