Upgrade your Mac audio with Edifier Bluetooth Speakers for $48 (Reg. $80)

- Jul. 17th 2019 4:07 pm ET

0

Edifier Online Store offers its 4-inch Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers are $47.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $80, today’s deal is a new all-time low by $2. These speakers offer Bluetooth connectivity, 3.5mm, and RCA inputs. Along with a “classic” wood finish, you’ll get a two-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking for something a bit more affordable may want to try Logitech’s Z313 Speaker System at $28. That’s $20 off today’s featured deal and you get the added bonus of a subwoofer.

Edifier Bluetooth Speakers feature:

  • BLUETOOTH 4.0 CONNECTION – Pair 2 of your phone, tablet or computer for a true hassle free wireless experience, perfect for any iOS, Android, MacOS or Windows device.
  • 2 x AUX INPUT – Convenient connection to any device that has a 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output. Connect to two devices via AUX at the same time, no plugging and switching needed.
  • CLASSIC WOOD FINISH – Wood effect cabinet finish serves as a great compliment to any home decor.
  • STUDIO SOUND QUALITY – Natural sound reproduction from 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4 inch full range unit

