Put a mini Tetris arcade machine in your pocket for $8.50 (Reg. $16+)

Amazon is offering the Basic Fun Tetris Mini Arcade Game Console for $8.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. It is now currently matched over at Best Buy. Regularly up to as much as $21.50 at Walmart, it is usually $20 at Best Buy and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for collector’s or a nice piece for the games room, this 4 x 5.75 x 2-inch arcade machine is fully playable and features “authentic” joy-sticks, graphics and audio. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the other titles in this line start at $11 Prime shipped, like the Ms. Pac-Man machine. You could certainly get your Tetris fix for free on an iOS device, but it’s not going to look as good on the shelf or be nearly as much of a conversation starter.

Basic Fun Tetris Mini Arcade Game Console :

Put an arcade in your pocket with this Tetris Mini Arcade game. This portable device lets you bring the classic Tetris experience with you wherever you go for nostalgic fun on the go. This Tetris Mini Arcade game features a bright screen and intuitive controls for a pocket-sized experience that feels like the real thing.

