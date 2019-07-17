Snag two Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart In-Wall Light Switches for $40 (Save $15)

Amazon offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS210 Smart In-Wall Light Switches for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $55 at Best Buy and B&H , that’s good for a $15 discount, matches our previous mention and tied with the all-time low. TP-Link’s HS210 switches work with traditional three-way in-wall lighting and supports Alexa plus several other smart home platforms, all without the need of an additional hub. They’re a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting without having to replace every single bulb. Over 535 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Those looking for traditional lighting control without having to entirely replace a switch may want to look into Philips Hue Switch at under $25. It’s compatible with the entire line of Hue devices and easily mounts to the wall with 3M adhesive.

And for more ways to command your smart home, check out our roundup of the best remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more.

TP-Link HS210 Smart Light Switch features:

Remotely control your home’s lights from your iOS or Android mobile device using the HS210 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switches (3-Way Kit) from TP-Link. This smart switch kit allows you to replace traditional 3-way light switches where 2 switches control the same light. The HS210 features built-in 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to use TP-Link’s Kasa mobile app to access your lights from anywhere there is an internet connection.

