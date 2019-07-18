Herman Miller takes rare 15% off Nelson bedroom collection

Herman Miller is taking 15% off the iconic Nelson Bedroom Collection now through July 23rd. Shipping varies by order. We rarely see Herman Miller discounts, save for twice a year. This is the first time we’ve seen the Nelson Collection only outside of Black Friday and the annual spring event. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from Herman Miller’s latest sale.

Headlining is the Nelson Thin Edge Bed, which is on sale from $2,035.75 and up from there based on the bed size. It typically sells for over $300 more and today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen. “The Nelson Thin Edge Bed comes in two types of headboard: cane or wood veneer. The cane contrasts nicely with the rich walnut veneer, or opt for white ash for a more minimalist feel.”

Other notable Herman Miller deals include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!