Learn to code with Kano’s Raspberry Pi Computer Kit at $61 (New low, 24% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Kano Computer Kit (2018 Edition) for $60.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $80, that’s good for a $19 discount, is $8 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Kano’s Computer Kit is based around a Raspberry Pi and includes just about everything you need to assemble your own computer. While the focus of the kit is learn coding skills, it also lets you browse the web, play plenty of games and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 475 customers. More below.

Kano is one of our favorite makers of STEAM coding kits. But if you’re looking for other ways to master the fundamentals on programming, the Kano Pixel Kit is a more affordable option that still packs all of the company’s charm and coding know-how. The best part is that when you’ve learned all you can from it, the kit makes an excellent little lighting display for your desk.

Kano Computer Kit features:

Let your child build and code a real machine with this Kano computer kit. Its Raspberry Pi 3 board with a quad-core Cortex processor and 1GB of RAM provides smooth operation, and the included wireless keyboard lets kids type codes and play the games they built. This complete Kano computer kit includes an 8GB SD card for external data storage.

