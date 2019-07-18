Carry 128GB of storage with you on Lexar’s USB 3.0 flash drives from $13.50

BuyDig is offering the Lexar JumpDrive S57 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $14.99 shipped. Grab two for $27.99 ($13.99 each), or three for $40.99 ($13.66 each). For comparison, it has a list price of $29 for a single drive and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. You’d expect to pay around $16 for a 128GB USB 2.0 flash drive. This is a great way to keep your files and documents safe while you’re traveling. Plus, with USB 3.0, you’ll enjoy quick transfer speeds, making sure that you can finish up fast when moving files around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for SanDisk’s 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $8 Prime shipped. You’re getting 1/4 the storage space of the above flash drive, but save around 50% off its rate. Regardless of which one you go with, always having your files with you is a great feeling.

Lexar JumpDrive USB 3.0 Flash Drive features:

Stores and transfers content faster with SuperSpeed USB 3.0 technology (up to 150MB/s transfer speed)

Slim design with protective sliding cover

Reliably stores and transfers photos, videos, files, and more

Compatible with PC and Mac systems

