Save up to $120 on Polk Audio’s Midnight Mahogany Bookshelf Speakers today

Adorama is offering the Polk Audio LSiM703 Loudspeaker in Midnight Mahogany or Mt. Vernon Cherry for $299 shipped. Regularly $360 or more, Amazon charges as much as $420. Today’s deal is for a single speaker, so you’re saving at least $120 with the purchase of two of them. However, a pair of them can go for as much as $750 on Amazon, so you’re looking at as much as $150 off. Features include a 3-way driver, PowerPort bass venting and a proprietary 1-inch ring radiator tweeter that “adds pinpoint detail for realistic imaging.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You might need to grab some extra speaker wire to wrap around the “Dual gold-plated, professional-style 5-way binding posts”. You can grab 100-feet of AmazonBasics speaker wire for $12 Prime shipped. But if the high-end speakers are overkill for you, consider something like the 4-inch Mackie Studio Monitors. You can grab a pair for just $150 and they are Bluetooth-enabled so you can beam your tunes to them as well.

Polk Audio LSiM703 Loudspeaker:

The LSiM series loudspeaker is Polk Audio’s best high-performance loudspeaker. Polk Audio designed the LSiM series loudspeakers to create a sound that virtually transports you to the scene of the recorded performance. With a 6 1/2-inch mid-woofer, 3 1/4-inch midrange, both of lightweight super cell aerated polypropylene, combined with the enhanced deep musical bass response of Polk’s patented PowerPort bass venting system, the LSiM703 delivers a wide, deep, dynamic soundstage. The addition of the proprietary 1-inch ring radiator tweeter adds pinpoint detail for realistic imaging.

