Yamaha’s Bluetooth Soundbar delivers virtual surround sound at $230 ($70 off)

Amazon offers the Yamaha YAS-207BL Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $229.95 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy as well as B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $300, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and a match of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it’s also the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. One of the most notable inclusions on this soundbar is DTS Virtual: x Virtual 3D surround sound for a more immersive home theater experience. It pairs with a wireless subwoofer for added bass and sports a slim design that’s said to fit under most TVs. Inputs include HDMI, optical or analog connections. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 560 customers.

For those who may not find the virtual surround sound worth the added price, consider the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead. It’s a notable option for those just looking to step up the audio from the built-in speakers on their TV.

Yamaha YAS-207BL Bluetooth Soundbar features:

Equip your entertainment center with lifelike audio by using this Yamaha sound bar kit. It includes a wireless subwoofer to create deep, thumping low frequencies, and the sound bar supports DTS Virtual:X technology for room-filling surround sound. This Yamaha sound bar kit has Bluetooth streaming capability, so you can play digital media from a portable device.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!