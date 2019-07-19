This highly-rated XXL gaming mousepad is a must-have at just $12 (40% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its XXL Gaming Mousepad for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. In order to lock in today’s discount, you’ll need to apply code 55T42OCA at checkout. While you’ll typically pay $20, today’s offer nets you a 40% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low and matches the second best price we’ve seen. This 35-inch long mousepad is the perfect addition to your gaming setup. It gives you plenty of room for your mouse and can also fit a full-sized keyboard with ease. Plus with a water-resistant design, this mousepad is easy to clean as well. Over 610 shoppers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you don’t need to cover your entire deck with a gaming-ready surface, the AmazonBasics Gaming Mouse Pad is ideal for just your mouse at $7. And for more ways to improve your gaming setup, be sure to swing by our PC Gaming guide for even more discounts.

Aukey Gaming Mousepad features:

Soft cloth surface with rubber base ensures precise, accurate mouse control and consistent stability on your desk

Measuring 900 by 400mm / 35.4” by 15.7”, this mouse pad covers the area for a full-sized keyboard and mouse, providing plenty of room for professional gaming or office work

No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions. Stitched edges effectively prevent fraying

Easy to Clean: Wash your mouse pad, if needed, to keep a clean and tidy look for your computer setup

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!