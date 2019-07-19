This highly-rated XXL gaming mousepad is a must-have at just $12 (40% off)

- Jul. 19th 2019 12:50 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its XXL Gaming Mousepad for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. In order to lock in today’s discount, you’ll need to apply code 55T42OCA at checkout. While you’ll typically pay $20, today’s offer nets you a 40% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low and matches the second best price we’ve seen. This 35-inch long mousepad is the perfect addition to your gaming setup. It gives you plenty of room for your mouse and can also fit a full-sized keyboard with ease. Plus with a water-resistant design, this mousepad is easy to clean as well. Over 610 shoppers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you don’t need to cover your entire deck with a gaming-ready surface, the AmazonBasics Gaming Mouse Pad is ideal for just your mouse at $7And for more ways to improve your gaming setup, be sure to swing by our PC Gaming guide for even more discounts.

Aukey Gaming Mousepad features:

  • Soft cloth surface with rubber base ensures precise, accurate mouse control and consistent stability on your desk
  • Measuring 900 by 400mm / 35.4” by 15.7”, this mouse pad covers the area for a full-sized keyboard and mouse, providing plenty of room for professional gaming or office work
  • No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions. Stitched edges effectively prevent fraying
  • Easy to Clean: Wash your mouse pad, if needed, to keep a clean and tidy look for your computer setup

