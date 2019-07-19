KitchenAid’s 12-Cup Coffee Maker with LCD display drops to $40 (Reg. $65+)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker in Onyx Black (KCM1202OB) for $39.81 shipped. Regularly up to $65 or more at Best Buy, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Along with the digital LCD display, features include variable brew strength selections, a 12-cup glass carafe, removable water table and auto shut-off. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Amazon customers alongside a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Target customers.

If it’s just a basic coffee maker you’re after and you don’t need the KitchenAid aesthetics/LCD display. don’t spend $40. The AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffee Maker is just $20 and the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker goes for just $17 Prime shipped. both of which carry solid reviews just like this milk frother at $24.50 (Reg. $45). We also still have deep deals on AmazonFresh Donut Cafe Whole Bean Coffee.

