Get this Melissa and Doug Magic Set on sale for $15 before it disappears

Amazon offers the Melissa & Doug Deluxe Magic Set for $15.16 Prime shipped. It goes for $30 at HSN while Nordstrom charges a bit more at $35. This is tied as the Amazon all-time low. Designed for kids aged 8 and up, this kit comes with 10 magic tricks such as the Disappearing Ball, Magic Coin Box, and Magic Number Prediction. Who knows? Maybe you’ll discover that your child is the next Houdini or David Blaine. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

If your kid wants to go the whole nine yards and dress the part, you can also pick up this Melissa & Doug Magician Role Play Costume. This 7-piece set includes a top hat, wand, and even a stuffed rabbit.

Melissa & Doug Deluxe Magic Set:

TEN CLASSIC TRICKS: This set features 10 magic tricks, including Disappearing Ball, Magic Coin Box, Secret Silks, Great Escape, Magic Number Prediction, Money Maker, Egyptian Prediction, Vanishing Zone, Cylinder Squeeze, and Vanishing Coin.

STEP-BY-STEP INSTRUCTIONS: The kid-friendly instructions bring these famous tricks within reach, giving children all of the tools they need to succeed.

STURDY CONSTRUCTION AND EASY STORAGE: The sturdy solid-wood construction and the beautiful artwork make this a special kids magic set. Use the hinged box to store materials and to serve as a performance space.

