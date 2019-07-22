Home Depot 1-day Ryobi tool sale from $40: 3-piece kit $100 off + much more

- Jul. 22nd 2019 8:42 am ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Li-Ion Cordless Brushless 3-Tool Combo Kit for $179 shipped. That’s a straight $100 off, matching the previous price and the lowest total we can find. This bundle includes everything you need to get your DIY projects off the ground like a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, batteries, charger, and tool bag. All three tools have LED lights and include a 3-year manufacturer warranty. You’ll also find an “18-Volt Dual Chemistry Charger, bits, a blade and a blade wrench.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Be sure to swing by today’s Home Depot Ryobi sale as you’ll find a plethora of deals on everything from tool kits and outdoor equipment to drill bit sets and more starting from just $40. Or, for simple tasks, just grab a basic Black+Decker drill at Amazon with the battery included for under $50.

RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Li-Ion Cordless Brushless 3-Tool Combo Kit:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit (3-Tool) with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Circular Saw, Batteries, Charger, and Tool Bag. This 3 piece combo kit is ideal for applications around the home or jobsite. All tools have a brushless motor which provides longer runtime and extended tool life when compared to brushed motors. The kit includes a Brushless Drill/Driver that has a new, innovative, dual function 1/2 in. chuck that easily secures bits with the chuck jaws but also has a 1/4 in. collet so you can quickly attach a hex bit. 

