Save $100 on the Arlo Pro 2 Four-Camera Security Kit at an Amazon low of $550

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 2 Four-Camera Home Security System for $549.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $650, that’s good for a $100 discount, matches the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. For comparison, today’s offer is only $7 more than the three-camera set. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. This system is a great way to get started with the Arlo ecosystem. And given that it’s expandable, you can bring several additional cameras into the mix down the road. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,670 customers.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR and more. At $131, it’s more affordable than either of today’s discounted kits and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Wyze Cam Pan, which has incredible features for a $38 pan and tilt camera.

Arlo Pro 2 Four-Camera Kit features:

Arlo Pro 2 keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades. Use 2-way audio or remotely sound a 100+ device siren while catching every moment with night vision and advanced motion detection. You’ll even get motion and sound-activated alerts and 7 days of free cloud video recordings. Arlo Pro 2 works with Amazon Alexa to make your smart home security even more simple and effective.

