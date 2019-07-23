Audio-Technica’s highly-rated Pro USB Turntable drops to $229 (Reg. $300)

Lifestyle by Focus (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica Direct Drive Professional USB Turntable (ATLP120USB) for $229 shipped in black or silver. Regularly $300 at Best Buy and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. This model features USB and some Mac/PC software to help digitize your records. You’ll also find a direct drive high-torque motor with adjustable speeds (33/45/78 RPM), a cast aluminum platter with slip mat, removable dust cover and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.
If you don’t need the USB functionality, consider the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X instead. It goes for $129 less, carries solid ratings and works at both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM speeds. We also still have Teac’s USB-equipped Turntable with die-cast platter at $169 (Reg. $230+) and this retro-style Victrola turntable with Bluetooth for $60 (Reg. $80+).
Audio-Technica Direct Drive Pro USB Turntable:
- USB output connects directly to your computer for plug-and-play use
- Mac and PC compatible Audacity software digitizes your LPs
- Direct drive high-torque motor with selectable 33/45/78 RPM speeds
- Professional cast aluminum platter with slip mat
- Includes cables, software and removable dust cover
