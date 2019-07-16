This retro-style Victrola turntable has Bluetooth for $60 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon offers the Victrola 50’s Retro 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable in Blue or Red for $59.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. It goes for over $80 at Home Depot. Amazon had also been charging as much as $80 before today’s drop to the all-time low there. Not only can this play your favorite vinyls, but it can handle CDs, too. Also built-in are an AM/FM tuner plus a USB port. Of course, Bluetooth connectivity is available for when you’d rather stream from your mobile device. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re seeking something with a more modern aesthetic, consider Apple’s Homepod, which is on sale for Prime Day from as low as $229.

However, if you want a record player on a smaller budget, opt for the more basic but portable Byron Statics Turntable from $35.

Victrola 50’s Retro 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable:

Three-speed Turntable (33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM) plays all of your vinyl records and favorite Albums

Built-in Bluetooth to wirelessly play music from your Bluetooth enabled device. No cords needed.

Use USB Connection to easily record your favorite music through a PC to laptop. Software included

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!