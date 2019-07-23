Make the perfect sandwiches with Gotham Steel’s Dual Maker at $20 (Reg. $30+)

Home Depot is offering the Gotham Steel Dual Sandwich Maker for $19.88 with free shipping in orders over $45. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. While Amazon is currently offering it for $38, Real Co USA (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon has it at $19.99 with free Prime shipping as well. Regularly up to $30 or more, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Features include a non-stick TI-ceramic coating and dual grills. You can make sandwiches, French toast, grilled cheese and more in “under 5 minutes”. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s deal is $5 under Amazon’s price on the George Foreman Grill, but you could save a few bucks with this Cuisinart model. It carries solid ratings from over 1,000 Amazon customers and features a dual, deep pocket design. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Gotham Steel Dual Sandwich Maker:

Make perfect grilled cheese sandwiches at home in minutes with virtually no clean up

Perfect for dorm rooms and cozy kitchens, the sandwich grill can make two items at once, with a lock-down lid in both sides cook evenly while the nonstick plates seal in your favorite ingredients

No fuss clean up – cleanup couldn’t be easier thanks to the GOTHAM STEEL Nonstick plates. Simply wipe them clean with a damp cloth once they’ve cooled

