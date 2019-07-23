Make the perfect sandwiches with Gotham Steel’s Dual Maker at $20 (Reg. $30+)

Home Depot is offering the Gotham Steel Dual Sandwich Maker for $19.88 with free shipping in orders over $45. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. While Amazon is currently offering it for $38, Real Co USA (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon has it at $19.99 with free Prime shipping as well. Regularly up to $30 or more, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Features include a non-stick TI-ceramic coating and dual grills. You can make sandwiches, French toast, grilled cheese and more in “under 5 minutes”. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Today’s deal is $5 under Amazon’s price on the George Foreman Grill, but you could save a few bucks with this Cuisinart model. It carries solid ratings from over 1,000 Amazon customers and features a dual, deep pocket design. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.
Gotham Steel Dual Sandwich Maker:
- Make perfect grilled cheese sandwiches at home in minutes with virtually no clean up
- Perfect for dorm rooms and cozy kitchens, the sandwich grill can make two items at once, with a lock-down lid in both sides cook evenly while the nonstick plates seal in your favorite ingredients
- No fuss clean up – cleanup couldn’t be easier thanks to the GOTHAM STEEL Nonstick plates. Simply wipe them clean with a damp cloth once they’ve cooled
