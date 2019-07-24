Take the BBQ up a notch, Masterbuilt Portable Smoker from $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Walmart is offering the Masterbuilt Portable Food Smoker for $49.99 shipped. Or get the stainless steel model for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Walmart, these smokers fetch somewhere between $60 and $70 from Amazon third-party sellers and are now at the best prices we can find. Perfect for summer cookouts whether its int he backyard or at the beach, this model is designed to be portable with more than enough space for entire turkey, ham, ribs, wings and much more. It has a pair of chrome-coated smoking racks, a temperature gauge, push-button ignition and a 5,000 BTU stainless steel burner. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You will need to provide your propane tank with today’s featured deal and it might be a good idea to get some new cooking utensils. The Cuisinart CGS-W13 Wooden Handle Set goes for $30, but you could probably get away with the $13 Cuisinart set right here when it comes to smoking foods.

Masterbuilt Portable Food Smoker:

The Portable Propane Smoker by Masterbuilt is perfect for smoking at home or onthego. There’s room to smoke a whole a turkey or ham, slabs of ribs, or your favorite BBQ for tailgating. This portable smoker is ideal for camping or road trips. Masterbuilt has made smoking simple. And portable!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!