The best-selling Green Toys Car Set hits the Amazon low at $13 (Reg. $20+)

Amazon has the Green Toys Car Carrier Vehicle Set Toy for $12.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25, it has sold for closer to $20 on Amazon over the last couple of months and is now matching the all-time low. This is the same price we saw it fall to on Prime Day, for comparison, and It goes for $20 at Walmart. The Green Toys are made the USA from 100% recycled materials and are among the most popular options on Amazon. This set is a best seller that “encourages motor skill development and open, imaginative play.” Oh, and everything is dishwasher safe. This double-decker car carrier features two working ramps, three mini cars and no small parts your mini person can choke on. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Green Toys Car Carrier Vehicle Set Toy:

It’s time to load up the Green Toys Car Carrier! This 5 piece set includes a cab with detachable trailer and 3 brightly-colored Mini Cars. Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic with no BPA, phthalates or PVC. This Car Carrier is not your typical toy. We transformed recycled milk jugs into imaginative playthings. Manufactured and assembled in the USA, it’s made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic milk jugs (HDPE #2 plastic) that save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

