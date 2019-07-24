Bring some Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee home: 20-oz. for $7.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the 20-ounce bag of Starbucks French Roast Dark Roast Ground Coffee for $7.59. Opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up at around $12 or so, that’s more than 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Bring the Starbucks flavor home with this robust, bold brew described as “smoky and singular.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More coffee deals below.

We also still have the 12-Pack of Amazon Colombia Roast K-Cups for under $4 (Reg. $10) and we just spotted this 40-pack of Two Rivers K-cups for just $13.25 Prime shipped after you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly closer to $20, this is the lowest price we can find at about $0.33 per cup.

Starbucks French Roast Dark Roast Ground Coffee :

French Roast is smoky and singular–the pure, explosive flavor of our darkest roast

Darker-roasted coffees have fuller body with robust, bold taste

Enjoy the Starbucks coffee you love without leaving the house

For finest taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place

Each pack includes a 20-ounce bag of ground Starbucks coffee

