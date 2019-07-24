Bring some Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee home: 20-oz. for $7.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the 20-ounce bag of Starbucks French Roast Dark Roast Ground Coffee for $7.59. Opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up at around $12 or so, that’s more than 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Bring the Starbucks flavor home with this robust, bold brew described as “smoky and singular.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More coffee deals below.
We also still have the 12-Pack of Amazon Colombia Roast K-Cups for under $4 (Reg. $10) and we just spotted this 40-pack of Two Rivers K-cups for just $13.25 Prime shipped after you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly closer to $20, this is the lowest price we can find at about $0.33 per cup.
Starbucks French Roast Dark Roast Ground Coffee:
- French Roast is smoky and singular–the pure, explosive flavor of our darkest roast
- Darker-roasted coffees have fuller body with robust, bold taste
- Enjoy the Starbucks coffee you love without leaving the house
- For finest taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place
- Each pack includes a 20-ounce bag of ground Starbucks coffee
