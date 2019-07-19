Amazon’s Colombia Roast K-Cups hit the all-time low: 12-pack for $4 (Reg. $10)

Amazon is offering a 12-pack of its AmazonFresh Colombia Medium Roast K-Cups for $3.79 after you opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This pack is regularly $10 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Described as a “flanked, full bodied medium roast,” this is 100% Arabica coffee that was roasted in the US. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s featured deal works out to about $0.31 per cup. And while it is a great deal and an Amazon all-time low, you can save more with a larger pack. For example, this 100-pack of Solimo pods amounts to about $0.27 per cup.

KitchenAid’s 12-Cup Coffee Maker with LCD display dropped to $40 (Reg. $65+) and Breville’s Barista Espresso Machine hit the Amazon low at up to $150 off.

AmazonFresh Colombia Medium Roast K-Cups:

Balanced, full-bodied medium roast coffee with a smooth finish

12 single-serving pods compatible with Keurig brewing machines

Made from 100% Arabica coffee

Roasted and packed in the U.S.A

If you enjoy AmazonFresh Columbia Medium Roast Coffee, we invite you to try our 80-count packs

