Amazon’s Colombia Roast K-Cups hit the all-time low: 12-pack for $4 (Reg. $10)

- Jul. 19th 2019 3:50 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $10 $4
0

Amazon is offering a 12-pack of its AmazonFresh Colombia Medium Roast K-Cups for $3.79 after you opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This pack is regularly $10 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Described as a “flanked, full bodied medium roast,” this is 100% Arabica coffee that was roasted in the US. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s featured deal works out to about $0.31 per cup. And while it is a great deal and an Amazon all-time low, you can save more with a larger pack. For example, this 100-pack of Solimo pods amounts to about $0.27 per cup.

KitchenAid’s 12-Cup Coffee Maker with LCD display dropped to $40 (Reg. $65+) and Breville’s Barista Espresso Machine hit the Amazon low at up to $150 off.

AmazonFresh Colombia Medium Roast K-Cups:

  • Balanced, full-bodied medium roast coffee with a smooth finish
  • 12 single-serving pods compatible with Keurig brewing machines
  • Made from 100% Arabica coffee
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Roasted and packed in the U.S.A
  • If you enjoy AmazonFresh Columbia Medium Roast Coffee, we invite you to try our 80-count packs

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $10 $4

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
AmazonFresh

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard