For a limited time only, the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale takes an extra 25% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on top brands including Cole Haan, Nike, Steve Madden, The North Face, adidas and much more. Free shipping applies on orders of $100+. For men, the Cole Haan Grandpro Runner Sneakers are casual, stylish and designed for comfort. These shoes are on sale for $56 and originally were priced at $140. This style also has brown leather details that add a luxurious touch. Best of all, their perforated design adds breathability. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Z By Zella High Waist Leggings are a no-brainer at just $15. These leggings have a flattering fit and originally were priced at $27. They also feature sweat-wicking properties to keep you cool when your workouts warm up. I personally own a pair of the Zella leggings and would highly recommend them.

Finally, pair your leggings with the women’s Nike Renew Rival Shield Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $42 and originally were priced at $95. These shoes are unique with water-repellent material that will keep you dry, rain or shine. Designed for running, these shoes also include a supportive and cushioned structure for added comfort mile after mile.

Our top picks for women include:

