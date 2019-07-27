AeroGarden Ultra LED is back on sale at $100 (Reg. $140+), more from $85

Woot offers the AeroGarden Ultra LED with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $99.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime will be hit with a $6 delivery fee. It currently goes for over $170 at Amazon, where it has never dropped below $140. Today’s deal ties an expired mention from earlier this month as the lowest price we could find. This is an easy way to grow your own herbs, veggies, and salad greens all year round. Monitor your plants’ progress and make necessary adjustments via the interactive LED panel. To help get you started, a 7-pod Gourmet Herb Seed Kit is included. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 500 Amazon shoppers. More below.

Meanwhile, for Prime members only, Woot also has the slightly smaller AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 at $84.99 shipped. Right now, Amazon charges at least $120, and it has never gone for less than $89 there. The Harvest Elite can support up to six plants at once. Choose from one of two available colors. Ratings are thin on this model but still rather positive at 4/5 stars.

While each AeroGarden model comes with a starter kit, you can harvest whatever you desire with the AeroGarden Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit. Prices start at $12 for a pack of three at Amazon. All you need to do is provide the seeds.

AeroGarden Ultra LED:

Grow up to 7 plants (simultaneously) in this garden using 30-watts of high performance, energy efficient LED lighting. The LED lights are tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests. The LED lights concentrate daylight white LEDs for fast growth, blue LEDs for bigger yields, and red LEDs for more flowers and fruit. With ideal lighting and optimally balanced levels of water and nutrients, plants grow up to 5 times faster than when grown in soil.

