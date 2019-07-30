EUREKA’s EasyClean Handheld Vac hits the Amazon low at $30 shipped (25% off)

Amazon is offering the EUREKA EasyClean Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (71B) for $30 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. That’s $10 under the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. At less than 5 pounds, it’s great for the car or spot cleans around the house. The dual motor setup ensures you have more than enough power on front end brush and overall suction amount. Ships with a one-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of the 8,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Sure, you could go with one of those fancy cordless Dyson models. but it’s going to cost you an extra $170 and you’ll get a max 30 minutes of runtime. However, you can save a few bucks with this Black + Decker cordless model or more like $5 on the highly-rated Dirt Devil Scorpion.

EUREKA EasyClean Handheld Vacuum Cleaner:

Portable, lightweight handheld vacuum for home, car or garage; weighs less than 5 pounds

Motorized brush with on/off switch for thorough cleaning of carpets, Integrated filter with easy to empty dust canister.Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 20.00 x 12.00 x 10.00 Inches

20-foot cord gives extended reach to clean an entire room, set of stairs or a vehicle in the driveway

