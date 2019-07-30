K-cup coffee pod packs at least 25% off: Starbucks, Green Mountain, more

Amazon is offering a 64-count Lavazza Coffee K-Cup Pods Variety Pack for $22.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll need to opt for Subscribe & Save and then clip the 25% on-page coupon. Regularly up to $40 or so, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. That’s roughly $0.35 per cup. The 64-count is split equally with these 4 flavors: Classico, Gran Aroma, Gran Selezione, and Perfetto. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more details and some additional K-cup deals.

As part of the Best Buy Deals of the Day, you’ll find a series of discounted K-cup packs on sale from $20 with free shipping in orders over $35. That includes options from Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Green Mountain, Swiss Miss and many more. If you’re a K-cup drinker, today’s the day to stock up on specific flavors or just to try out some new options. We also spotted a nice 40% off coupon on the AmazonFresh K-cup Variety pack right here as well.

Lavazza Coffee K-Cup Pods Variety Pack:

Four boxes of 16 single-serve K-cups with the following blends: Classico, Gran Aroma, Gran Selezione, and Perfetto (64 cups total)

Blends range from medium roast to dark, espresso roasts

Gran Aroma, Gran Selezione, and Perfetto blends are 100% Arabica

Blended and roasted in Italy

Can only be brewed using a Keurig brewing machine

