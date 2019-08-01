Having over 65 years in the high-end audio business, Marantz has become a well-respected brand. With AirPlay 2 functionality often being aimed at the high-end market, it should come as no surprise that the upcoming Marantz stereo receiver supports Apple’s wireless streaming protocol.

The new Marantz stereo receiver has been given a model number of NR1200, and joins a crowded lineup of the company’s other offerings. These new offering sports a moderate price tag that customers will have a hard time undercutting unless they opt for slightly older models that offer less performance.

The new Marantz stereo receiver delivers a ‘slim, sophisticated design’

With Marantz’s launch of its new NR1200 stereo receiver, the company aims to deliver a high-performance, high-fidelity music playback device in a from a ‘slim’ and ‘elegant chassis’. Despite a compact form-factor, the new Marantz stereo receiver packs a solid feature set that includes AirPlay 2 support, five HDMI inputs, and voice control from assistants like Alexa, Assistant, and Siri.

“The NR1200 delivers Marantz’s sonic signature with all of the power and connectivity options consumers and integrators need to get started. Its slim, sophisticated design makes it the perfect bragging piece for any entertaining space”, said Emmanuel Millot, Sr. Director Brand Management at Sound United.

The Marantz NR1200 sports 75-watt amplification for both left and right channels. Each HDMI port is capable of broadcasting 4K60 video and HDR10, with automatic renaming of inputs based on information delivered by its source. This sort of functionality will make it much easier for every member of the household to navigate between consoles, streaming devices, and more.

Support for HEOS allows the new Marantz stereo receiver to easy connectivity to popular streaming services like Pandora, Spotify, Tidal, and Amazon Music. This also makes multi-room audio possible with other HEOS-enabled devices. As mentioned earlier, this receiver voice control with popular assistants, allowing Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Siri-equipped devices to tweak playback settings, input selection, and more.

Pricing and availability

The Marantz NR1200 will officially launch on August 15th for a price of $599. It can already be pre-ordered at Amazon. The company plans to sell it at all of its authorized retailers, which will certainly help penetrate the hi-fi market with its new Marantz stereo receiver.

9to5Toys’ Take

For a bit of time after its release, AirPlay 2 support had only seemed to make it into high-end audio products. While the new Marantz stereo receiver is certainly high-end, its price tag is in a position that I would strongly consider it when building out a home theater. Until that time comes, I plan to continue wrangling various consoles and streaming devices using HDMI switches.

