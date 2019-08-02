Take up to $100 off Ring Video Doorbells bundled with Echo Dot starting at $70

As part of its 3-Day Savings Event, Best Buy is taking up to $100 off a selection of Ring Video Doorbells. Deals start at $69.99 shipped, with the Video Doorbell bundled with a third-generation Echo Dot leading the way. That’s $30 under the going rate at Amazon, beats our previous mention by $0.50 and matches the Prime Day mention from last month. Ring Video Doorbell allows you to keep an eye on who’s at the door thanks to its HD camera. It integrates with the greater Ring security ecosystem, which brings Alexa support and more into the equation. You’ll also enjoy motion detection notifications to ensure you never miss a thing. Rated 4/5 stars from over 35,000 customers. Head below for more deals.

Just like the Video Doorbell deal above, all of the following discounts also include a FREE third-generation Echo Dot. That sweetens the pot even further and in most cases, matches our previous Prime Day offers.

Other notable Ring deals in today’s sale:

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Find out who’s at your door, even when you’re away from home. Just connect the doorbell via Wi-Fi and use the Ring app on your iOS or Android device to interact with visitors, receive alerts and review footage.

