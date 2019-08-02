Smart HD/4K TVs from $80: refurb TCL 55-inch 4K $230, Toshiba 32-inch HD $100, more

Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch HDR10 4K Roku UHDTV for $229.99 shipped in refurbished condition. If you opt for in-store pick up, the price drops to $227.67. Originally $370, this TV now goes for $320 at Best Buy in new condition and this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically. This TV packs Roku’s streaming software built-in, allowing you to watch Netflix, Hulu, or even Amazon Prime without a secondary device. Plus, with HDR10, you’ll be able to enjoy high-quality content like never before. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty, though you can opt to purchase a secondary warranty through Walmart.

Nomad Base Station

The VideoSecu Wall Mount is just $27 shipped at Amazon. It offers full motion, allowing you to pull your TV away from the wall and tilt it in any direction. A wall mount is a must for any clean looking home theater setup. But, with mounting your TV on the wall comes cables galore. Keep your cables hidden by picking up the Legrand Wiremold TV Cord Cover Kit for $18.50 Prime shipped. This cable hider is paintable, allowing it to blend into your home theater simply.

With your new TV, don’t forget to upgrade your home theater with a budget-friendly soundbar. You’re saving $140 by buying the above TV refurbished, so put that savings to work when you pick up the VIZIO 28-inch 2.0-Channel Soundbar for under $80 shipped at Amazon. It offers higher-quality audio than your TV’s built-in speakers and will make movies more immersive.

Other Smart TVs on sale:

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR10 Roku UHDTV features:

Watch shows with the enhanced clarity of 4K Ultra HD on this TCL LED TV. Its Ultra HD technology delivers lifelike images and accurate colors, and it has a dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet port for connectivity. This TCL LED TV provides access to streaming services, gaming devices and other accessories via its easy-to-use interface.

