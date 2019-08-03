Tenergy’s Redigrill Infrared Grill is made for indoor use at $120 (Reg. $170)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Tenergy Redigrill Smoke-Less Infrared Grill for $119.99 shipped. This is down from its $170 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re a renter, then you know how much it can stink if you can’t have a grill on the patio. This is a great way around that if you still wanna enjoy a nice steak or burger. Plus, it works year-round, since it can’t be affected by the weather. Rated 4/5 stars.

A great alternative here would be the George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Grill and Panini Press at $25 Prime shipped. Though it’s not got quite as much power as the Tenergy above, you’ll still be able to make panini sandwiches, burgers, and more on your budget-friendly George Foreman. Plus, since it heats from top and bottom, some meals could cook even quicker.

For a slightly larger George Foreman, this 8-serving Grill Press is currently at its all-time low of $37 at Amazon. You’ll still not get quite as hot as the above Tenergy, but this is perfect for larger families who are just wanting some burgers and other sandwich favorites.

Tenergy Redigrill Infrared Grill features:

Tenergy’s indoor infrared grill creates 80% less smoke than other indoor electrical grills

Our electric barbecue grill evenly cooks meats, fish, poultry and vegetables using advanced infrared heating technology

Two-piece setup home grill takes less than a minute to start grilling

Quickly heats up to an ideal grilling temperature of 446°F within 6 minutes

