Just $30 will score you a brand new 4.2-quart Air Fryer today (Reg. up to $70)

Today only, as part of its Deals the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 4.2-quart Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1819) for $29.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Regularly as much as $70 at Best Buy, this model and very similar Emerald options sell for at least $52 at Walmart and elsewhere. Features include a 4.2-quart capacity, touchscreen controls, an adjustable thermostat, cook timer and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s featured deal is one of the most affordable air fryers out there. Most models start at $50 or so. Even the significantly smaller Dash cooker is more than the Emerald starting at $36.50 shipped. However, a set of OXO Good Grips 12-Inch Stainless-Steel Locking Tongs might be a good idea for serving and taking food in and out of your new air fryer.

Emerald 4.2 Quart Air Fryer:

The Emerald 1819 Air Fryer with 4-liter capacity provides an easy and healthy way of preparing your favorite ingredients. The ceramic basket provides wonderfully non-stick surface providing easy clean up. The removable ceramic double basket and pan set allows for one dish to prep or cool off in the basket outside the fryer as the pan cooks another meal. By using hot rapid air circulation, it is able to make numerous dishes and tasty delicacies.

