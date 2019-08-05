Snag an ecobee4 HomeKit Smart Thermostat with Sensor for $169 (Reg. $199)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Sensor for $169.15 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $30 off the typical rate and is a match for our last mention. If you’ve been looking for a HomeKit-enabled thermostat, here at 9to5 we think ecobee offerings are the best option out there. This model offers a sleek look and comes with a Power Extender Kit that will save your bacon if you don’t have a C wire. If you’re not a HomeKit user, you’ll be able to opt for Alexa or Google Assistant instead thanks to its versatility. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’d like to cut spending in half, check out iDevices’ $77 Thermostat. While it may not look as pretty, it’s what I use and have zero qualms with its performance. Like ecobee, it works with Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit.

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat features:

ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. One Room Sensor included, 2-pack sold separately

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire (C-wire). Compatibility- Gas, oil, electric, dual fuel, Conventional (2H/2C), Heat Pump (4H/2C), Humidifier, Dehumidifier, Ventilator, HRV or ERV

