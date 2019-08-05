Control LEGO’s DC App-enabled Batmobile w/ your iPhone at $78 (22% off), more

- Aug. 5th 2019 1:39 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO DC Super Heroes App-controlled Batmobile for $77.69 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate at retailers like Target, is $2 under our previous mention and the best price we’ve seen to date. This 321-piece set features a Bluetooth-enabled brick which pairs to your iPhone and more. It allows you to drive the Batmobile thanks to the two built-in Power Function motors. It measures over seven inches long and is a must-have for Batman or LEGO fans. Head below for more deals from $14.

Looking for another unique twist on LEGO? We recently took a hands-on look at LEGO’s Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery, which we’ve found ingeniously fuses bricks with augmented reality.

Other notable LEGO deals:

LEGO App-controlled Batmobile features:

Speed to Gotham City crime scenes with the motorized LEGO DC Super Heroes 76112 App-Controlled Batmobile. This buildable car toy features 2 motors powered by a Bluetooth-controlled battery hub, an opening cockpit for Batman, 4-wheel drive and 2 dual stud shooters. Simply download the app to control the vehicle from your smartphone or tablet. This builders’ toy also includes a new-for-August-2018 Batman figure.

