Take a load off with Targus’ 16-inch MacBook Rolling Backpack: $43 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Targus Compact Rolling Backpack for $43 shipped. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This spacious backpack is made with 16-inch laptops in mind. Making it a forward-thinking solution considering that Apple is prepping a larger MacBook. A tablet compartment is ready to stow an iPad, allowing you another top-tier piece of tech with you at all times. Built-in wheels and a retractable handle allow owners to take a load off and roll their gear across parking lots and airports. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you prefer Under Armour’s offerings, check out its $34 Select Backpack. It’s got enough room for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, making it a fabulous option for each one of Apple’s modern laptops. A padded back panel aims to keep wearers comfortable while carrying their gear.

Targus Compact Rolling Backpack features:

Soft-touch, retractable handle.

Elastic straps for clothes

Designed to fit up to 17-inch MacBook Pros

