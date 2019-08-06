Today’s Best Game Deals: Mortal Kombat 11 $40, Prey $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One and Switch for $39.99 shipped. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on all platforms and is the best currently available. “Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.” This will also give you chance to practice for the new MK 11 PS4 Tournaments. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Prey, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Nier: Automata GOTY, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rage 2, Dragon Quest XI and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Matched Walmart
- New Labo VR support here
- Rage 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s $13 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Terraria Switch Pre-order $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $50 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Days Gone on PS4 for $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter Gen Ultimate $30 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 Switch $15 (Reg. $25) | GameStop
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
