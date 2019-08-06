Today’s Best Game Deals: Mortal Kombat 11 $40, Prey $8, more

- Aug. 6th 2019 9:31 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One and Switch for $39.99 shipped. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on all platforms and is the best currently available. “Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.” This will also give you chance to practice for the new MK 11 PS4 Tournaments. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Prey, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Nier: Automata GOTY, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rage 2, Dragon Quest XI and many more down below. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live!

Rare sealed Kid Icarus for NES found in the wild sells for big-time dollars

No Man’s Sky Beyond offers a new online experience w/ multiplayer, VR, more

Check out these collectible Nintendo boxes filled with chocolates and candy

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
NetherRealm

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard