Today’s Best Game Deals: Mortal Kombat 11 $40, Prey $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One and Switch for $39.99 shipped. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on all platforms and is the best currently available. “Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.” This will also give you chance to practice for the new MK 11 PS4 Tournaments. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Prey, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Nier: Automata GOTY, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rage 2, Dragon Quest XI and many more down below.

