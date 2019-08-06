Up to 40% off Marpac sleep machines, deals from $22 Prime shipped (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off Marpac sleep/sound machines with prices starting from $22. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout from the lot is the Marpac Dohm Original White Noise Machine for $29.99 in multiple color options. Regularly between $45 and $50 on Amazon, today’s deal is at least $15 off and is the best price we can find. For comparison, today’s deal is about $1.50 below the Prime day 2019 listing. It is designed to mask background noise when studying or meditating, and to help you get a solid night’s rest. This model features adjustable tone and volume to provide “soothing ambient sounds of rushing air, without the disturbance of actual moving air.” Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. Head below for deals on the portable model and the app-connected option.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We are also seeing notable offers on the Hushh travel model and the higher-end app-connected option. Starting from $21 and going up to $49.99 Prime shipped, both models are at the best price we can find. The app-connected Dohm links up with the Marpac app for scheduling and tonal adjustments. But if you don’t mind leaving your phone running all night, you could probably get away with a freebie iOS app to provide some background masking noise as well.

Marpac Dohm Original White Noise Machine:

White noise is a collection of sounds that has the same intensity through the audible range, creating a uniform sound perfect for masking loud disruptions. In other words, white noise “smooths” out your audible environment for sleeping, studying, focusing, and more! While we call it “white noise” because that’s the most commonly used industry term, our Dohm products are actually creating pink noise.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!