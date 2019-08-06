Keep Monoprice’s Select Mini 3D Printer on your desk for $161.50 (Reg. $190)

Today only, Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its Select Mini 3D Printer for $161.49 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $28 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. For those that want to try out 3D printing, but don’t want to dedicate a lot of space to it, this compact offering is a great way to go. You’ll be able to print objects between 4-5 inches in size, which is quite respectable considering the printer itself measures about a foot in each direction. Many of the DIY fixes I’ve built could have easily been printed with this Monoprice offering. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Keep yourself busy for quite a while with HATCHBOX’s 3D Printer Filament for $20. I’ve used various printer filament brands and over my time building and this one is the best I’ve tried. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer features:

Support for All Filament Types: The heated build plate and wide range of extruder temperatures allow this printer to work with any type of filament, from basic filaments, such as ABS and PLA, to more advanced materials, such as conductive PLA, wood and metal composites, or dissolvable PVA.

Compact Desktop Design: Featuring a small footprint and basic, open frame design, this 3D printer is compact enough for any desk.

Ready to Print: Unlike most other low-cost 3D printers, this printer ships fully assembled and has already been calibrated at the factory. We even include sample PLA filament and a MicroSD card with preinstalled models, so you can start printing right out of the box!

